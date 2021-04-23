Region 9 girls golf: Dixie snaps Pine View’s win streak

Iris Pead of Dixie hits a shot at Southgate Golf Club, St. George, Utah, April 22, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Dallas Pead, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie High School girls golf team ended Pine View’s six-week winning streak on Thursday, with the Flyers posting a team score of 361 and beating the Panthers by 16 strokes.

Dixie had the two best individual scores of the day, with junior Annabelle Millard shooting a one-over-par 73 and fellow junior Iris Pead scoring an 82.

The 18-hole match was played at Southgate Golf Club in St. George.

“Honestly, it felt so good to finally play the way I’m capable of,” Pead told St. George News. “It’s been a long four weeks where I feel I haven’t helped my team as I should. Annabelle has always gotten us a guaranteed low 70, and it was nice to finally help her out.”

Pead said she has been focusing on her short game lately.

“I’ve been putting a lot of work in recently around the greens and got lucky enough to have a couple putts fall,” she said.

“She played so great today,” Millard said of her teammate Pead. “I’m extremely proud of her.

“Words cannot describe how excited I am for my team,” Millard added. “We’ve been battling hard these past few weeks and it’s really paying off now.”

Millard said she was happy with how she played amid Thursday’s “brutal” wind conditions.

“I’m excited to take what I need to work on and focus on it for the next few weeks,” she added.

Besides Millard and Pead, just three other Region 9 golfers shot below 90 for the day. Hurricane’s Ellie Johnson scored an 83, while Pine View teammates Alyssa Butterfus and Hallie Wieland each shot an 88.

Despite finishing in second place in Week 7, Pine View has just about assured itself of the Region 9 crown, as the Panthers have 54.5 total points to runner-up Dixie’s 48.5 with one week remaining (each week’s winner receives 8 points, with last place receiving 1 point). Pine View’s overall season stroke total stands at 2,192 while Dixie’s is at 2,280.

Next week’s regular-season finale is scheduled for Sand Hollow Resort on Wednesday.

Region 9 team scores, Southgate, April 22 (18 holes)

Dixie 361 Pine View 377 Desert Hills 385 Crimson Cliffs 421 (tie) Cedar 423 (tie) Snow Canyon 423 Hurricane 449 Canyon View 520

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.