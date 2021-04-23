It’s ‘Play ball!’ once again as Little Leaguers take the field after year off

CEDAR CITY — Another welcome sign of spring was seen in Cedar City last weekend, as dozens of Little League baseball and softball players took to the ball fields to celebrate the opening of a new season.

At the Cedar Canyon Fields at Veterans Park, the Cedar National Little League held its season-opening ceremony on April 17, even though games had already started taking place a few days prior. Braving chilly conditions, the players and coaches trotted out onto the infield as their teams were introduced.

After players, coaches and fans had taken turns reciting the league’s sportsmanship pledge, Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards did the honors of throwing the ceremonial first pitch to league president Jeff Okeson.

“This year is really special for all the players, parents and spectators since there was not a season last year due to COVID,” said Clint Pollock, who is the league’s baseball vice president as well as a dad and coach. “It has been an awesome start so far,” Pollock added, noting that the kids are excited to get out on the field and improve their skills. It’s especially exciting for coaches and parents to watch the players get better as the season goes on, Pollock added. Cedar National League comprises 16 baseball teams and nine softball teams, with a total of approximately 230 youth age 8-14 participating, he said. It is one of two Little League organizations in Cedar City, with the other one being Cedar American. The league boundaries essentially match the dividing line between Canyon View and Cedar high schools. Pollock thanked all of the parents, coaches, sponsors, league officials and other volunteers for their ongoing support. “The support and participation of our community is amazing,” he added. For more information about Cedar National Little League, visit its website

