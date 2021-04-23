Desert Hills claims home track and field invitational victory

Desert Hills Invitational track and field meet, Desert Hills High School, St. George, Utah, April 17, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Thunder defended their own track and field Saturday at the Desert Hills Invitational meet.

The meet featured all eight Region 9 schools in addition to 13 out-of-region representatives. Desert Hills’ 75 athletes across 130 event entries and seven relay teams were all highs for the competition, allowing the Thunder to score 257.5 points across the aggregate 36 events for boys and girls competition.

Desert Hills’ boys scored 172.5 points, 94 more than second-place Pine View. The girls group scored 85, good for second place behind Delta’s 131.

The Thunder had six No. 1 finishes. Shailee Bundy won the girls shot put with a distance of 11.57 meters. Brooks Barney took the boys 1600-meter with a time of 4 minutes, 35.97 seconds. Ty Parker won the high jump, clearing 1.88 meters. The 4x100m relay team of Joshua Crandall, Jake Buckway, Cordon Dell and Tyson Parker claimed the top spot at 44.52 seconds, .8 seconds quicker than second-place Delta. Finally, Peyton Williams claimed both the boys shot put and discus.

In the overall team results, Region 9 representatives spread the board. Hurricane, Pine View, Cedar, Crimson Cliffs and Canyon View came in third through seventh, respectively, Dixie came in 10th, and Snow Canyon slotted in at No. 14 out of 18 teams.

The Tigers claimed seven first-place finishes, and Pine View took five.

The regular season is nearing its conclusion, with two Region 9 invitationals remaining before the BYU Invitational May 6-8 and the Region 9 finals back at Desert Hills May 12-13. The state meet, also at BYU, runs from May 19-21.

The full results can be found here.

Aggregate Team Scores

Desert Hills, 257.5 Delta, 172 Hurricane, 135 Pine View, 132.5 Cedar, 114 Crimson Cliffs, 76 Canyon View, 60 Enterprise, 56 Panguitch, 53 Dixie, 50 Millard, 39 Parowan, 35 Milford, 34 Snow Canyon, 32 Beaver, 28 North Sevier, 23 Bryce Valley, 19 Water Canyon, 13

Girls Team Scores

Delta, 131 Desert Hills, 85 Hurricane, 60 Pine View, 54 Canyon View, 53 Cedar, 51 Crimson Cliffs, 39 Parowan, 28 (tie) Millard, 26 (tie) Parowan, 26 Snow Canyon, 24 (tie) Enterprise, 23 (tie) Beaver, 23 Dixie, 22 Milford, 14 North Sevier, 7

Boys Team Scores

Desert Hills, 172.5 Pine View, 78.5 Hurricane, 75 Cedar, 63 Delta, 41 Crimson Cliffs, 37 Enterprise, 33 Dixie, 28 Panguitch, 27 Milford, 20 Bryce Valley, 19 North Sevier, 16 (tie) Millard, 13 (tie) Water Canyon, 13 Snow Canyon, 8 (tie) Canyon View, 7 (tie) Parowan, 7 Beaver, 5

