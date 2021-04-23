Report of person stealing property from cars leads to SWAT deployment, suspect arrest

ST. GEORGE — A suspect believed to be involved in a series of burglaries from vehicles is in police custody Friday evening following a SWAT response in a St. George subdivision.

Around 6:30 p.m., the St. George Police SWAT team was sent to the Shadowbrook subdivision at 970 E. 700 South where the suspect, who appeared to be an adult male, was later arrested and taken away by police from questioning.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said she was unable to go into details about the incident, yet confirmed the arrest was connected to some area vehicle burglaries.

“We had a report of stolen property, some vehicle burglaries in the area over the last few days. That led us to this location we’re at now where a search warrant has was drafted and approved,” Mitchell said. “We got one (suspect) in custody and we’ve processing the scene right now,” she said.

Though the incident and related vehicle burglaries are still under investigation, Mitchell said they are not believed to be connected to other incidents that prompted a warning from St. George Police and other agencies to the public concerning a recent hike in vehicle burglaries across Washington County.

The scene began to wind down by 7:30 p.m., with some of the police officers on scene being released to respond other incidents while the SWAT unit withdrew from the area.

Despite the presence of police and SWAT officers in the subdivision, the scene appeared to have stayed relatively calm.

This story may be updated with additional information as it becomes available from police.

Ed. Note: A new Utah law generally prohibits the release of arrest booking photos until after a conviction is obtained.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.



Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.