2-car collision at 1400 West and Sunset Boulevard results in no injuries

ST. GEORGE — No injuries were reported after a two-car collision at 1400 West and Sunset Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

A Jeep Wrangler was at the stop sign at 1400 West, waiting to turn left at the intersection that does not have traffic lights. A red Ford Ranger pickup truck in the inside lane was going westbound on Sunset.

“The Jeep Wrangler didn’t see the Ford Ranger, and made the left turn,” said St. George police officer Berkely Christian. “They collided in the intersection.”

The front left end of the Ranger was crushed and the vehicle required towing. The Wrangler sustained little damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

St. George Fire Department, St. George Police and an ambulance responded to the call, but the ambulance was not needed.

“Everybody was checked out on scene,” Christian said. “Everybody seemed to be wearing their seatbelts.”

Airbags engaged in the vehicles and the drivers received only minor scrapes and bruises.

The accident was cleared and traffic flowed back to normal less than an hour after the collision.

This report is based on statements by police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

