From inspiration to installation, Monument FX designs unique memorials for celebrating loved ones

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Centrally located in Southern Utah, Monument FX transforms their clients’ ideas into gorgeous memorials designed to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones.

Every headstone is thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly unique. From design to delivery, their skilled craftspeople will help bring any concept to life.

“You’re not going to see the same image or design next to another headstone in the cemetery, because each one of ours is custom and individual,” memorialist and monument sales specialist Cade Campbell said. “Customers don’t flip through a book and pick a number. We don’t craft a cookie-cutter headstone.”

Monument FX takes pride in offering factory-direct priced stone to the public, Campbell said. They purchase blank slabs of wholesale granite, marble and limestone and complete all design and finish work in-house, including media blasting, lithochrome paint filling, laser engraving and installation. They serve customers in Utah, Nevada, Arizona and beyond.

The craftspeople at Monument FX have trained under Ron Clamp, a third-generation stone carver from Elberton, Georgia, a small town hailed as the Granite Capital of the World. Campbell said they can carve virtually any design and shape into nearly 20 colors of domestic granite, plus a few marble options, and strive to make every monument reflect the essence of the subject.

“We treat each headstone as a work of art,” Campbell said.

Monument FX also designs and shapes commemorative benches, mausoleums, urns and pet memorials.

Beyond memorials, their services also include address markers, business signs, awards, trophies and plaques. The shop employs laser technology for making one-of-a-kind gifts and keepsakes. They can mark and etch into wood, stone, metals, plastics, glass and leather. Customizing and branding drinkware, knives, watches, jewelry and even firearms with their Federal Firearms License is something the company enjoys doing as well, Campbell said.

Monument FX is part of FX Industries, a locally owned and family-operated company that specializes in the manufacturing and finishing of a wide variety of products used in the surrounding areas and even around the world. FX Industries was established in 1984 and moved to its current Hurricane location in 1991. The company also encompasses Special FX Lighting, FX Powder Coating and Creative Metal FX.

FX Industries stays on the cutting edge of production and design technology by investing in the best tools, products and training available. Their full-service facility, with its multiple divisions, make it possible to build striking and elaborate installations, including elements such as steel, aluminum, stone, wood and even lighting if desired.

“We’re able to give clients what they want, and we can really fit any budget,” Campbell said.

The company truly does live by the saying penned by FX Industries co-founder Robin DuCrest: “If it can be thought, it can be done.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

