Richard M. Clark

July 25, 1945 – April 20, 2021

Richard Myral Clark, 75, died April 20, 2021 at home after a four-year battle with cancer.

Richard was born July 25, 1945 to Myral Gillispie Clark and Loa Jennie Tolman in San Luis Obispo, California. He was the third of three children, 12 years younger than his sister, Margene Leilani Clark Remund, and eight years younger than his brother, Robert Judson. He was adored by his family.

Richard attended schools in San Luis Obispo and graduated from California Polytechnic College in 1970. During that time, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints between 1964-66 in the North Central States Mission in Minnesota and Canada.

Richard married Linda Marie Lokken March 2, 1968 in the Los Angeles LDS Temple.

Richard began teaching at Boron Junior Senior High School in 1970, instructing math, auto shop, wood shop and earth sciences for 37 years. He retired in 2007. In addition to teaching academic classes, Richard served as the athletic director for the Boron Bobcats for eight years. He was a jack of all trades employee, fixing anything and doing everything he could to help. He was named Kern County Teacher of the Year 1987.

Richard loved singing in choirs and barbershop quartets and enjoyed participating in community theater. He was a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ, serving in many church capacities over the years. He enjoyed his time serving in the Los Angeles Temple, most recently as a member of the temple presidency.

Richard and Linda are the parents of six children: Judson Matthias, Phillip Dale (Cheney), Karen Julia (Daniel) Lewis, Janet Sarah Clark-Jones (Jared Brader), Grant Michael (Stacy), Marjorie Beth (Jonathan Houk). They have 22 grandchildren, and the 11th great-grandchild is due soon.

Richard lived in service to the Lord by being of service to everyone around him. He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be remembered fondly.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10 a.m., with a visitation at 8:30 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. A visitation will also be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery, 200 West 400 North, Ivins, Utah.

