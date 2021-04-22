Modern Warriors caters to tactical weapon enthusiasts with new showroom, warehouse in St. George

Firearms and accessories on display in the new Modern Warriors showroom, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Modern Warriors, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utah gun enthusiasts will find a treasure trove of unique firearms and accessories – plus expertise from the best sales team in the business – at Modern Warriors.

“Everybody here owns the guns that are on our shelves,” general manager Jahde Clark said of their team, which includes former military and law enforcement personnel. “We shoot them all the time. We have an extensive knowledge of them.”

Modern Warriors specializes in tactical weapons and accessories, including suppressors, short-barrel rifles and modern sporting rifles. Clark said the business was launched in 2014 by a group of guys with a passion for “buying and shooting cool stuff.”

Over the past seven years, the store they started to support their hobby has grown into the region’s premier tactical sporting goods dealer. Customers drive from Salt Lake City and Las Vegas to browse their showroom.

The company recently expanded operations by moving to an 8,000-square-foot facility just east of Interstate 15 in Bloomington Hills. The building features a state-of-the-art showroom, a customization and repair shop and a shipping and receiving warehouse to facilitate online orders. The location also features a classroom offering training courses including concealed carry, gun awareness and emergency preparedness.

The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the Modern Warriors new location on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, music and giveaways with a variety of prizes, including firearms.

Modern Warriors offers an extensive selection of tactical weapons – more than 1,400 suppressors and 1,800 firearms. While many stores keep merchandise caged to view one-by-one, Clark said they provide customers unlimited access to guns and accessories throughout the showroom. Every product is in plain view, and shoppers are welcome to examine and function test any that catch their eye.

“Our showroom is an open environment where you can pick up and handle every single firearm we have without somebody hovering over your shoulder,” he said.

Customers will also find unique weapons on display in their 3,500-square-foot showroom, including a World War II water-cooled machine gun and an M2 Browning .50-caliber heavy machine gun. Nicknamed “Ma Deuce,” the M2 Browning is used extensively by the military on tanks and aircraft, and Clark said theirs always makes quite an impression.

“A lot of people like to come see it and take pictures with it,” he added.

Clark said Modern Warriors also ships firearms and accessories nationwide through their bustling online store.

As a tactical specialty store, Modern Warriors carries many firearms that are tough to find elsewhere, along with an ample supply of ammunition. Despite the ongoing national shortage, Clark said their warehouse currently has thousands upon thousands of rounds in stock.

Modern Warriors also collaborates with licensed professionals to set up gun trusts for customers. Clark said gun trusts are the ideal way of purchasing, owning and operating any weapons restricted by the National Firearms Act, such as suppressors and short-barrel rifles.

Weapons restricted by the National Firearms Act may be registered to an individual, but a gun trust allows additional access and streamlines the process of transferring ownership after death. While it might sound complicated, Clark said a gun trust is actually very easy to set up with the right help.

“We’ll do your trust, your fingerprints, your photos and everything associated with owning those weapons,” he said. “We take the difficulty out of the process and make it extremely simple for the consumer.”

Clark said the store caters to enthusiasts looking for the latest and greatest in tactical weaponry as well as people who are just starting to explore gun ownership. Whether they’re looking for a firearm for home defense or sport shooting, they’ll find everything they need with the help of Modern Warriors.

What: Modern Warriors grand opening celebration.

When: Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Modern Warriors, 144 E. 2580 South, St. George.

Tickets: Free.

Resources: Instagram | Website.

Modern Warriors | Address: 144 E. 2580 South, St. George | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Telephone: 435-656-4590 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

