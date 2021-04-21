Oct. 20, 1931 – April 16, 2021

Vicky Mestrovic Smith, age 89, passed away peacefully at home in St. George, Utah, on April 16, 2021. Vicky was born Vera Bohumila Mestrovic on Oct. 20, 1931 in Frystat, Czechosolovakia to Anna Chanova and Josef Mestrovic. Vicky and her brother (and dearest friend) Mick lived a life full of great adventure.

In 1938, when Hitler’s troops marched into their homeland, her resilient father got his family into Yugoslavia and then journeyed through Bulgaria, Greece, Istanbul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Indonesia, Singapore and finally Bombay, where her father was employed. After the second world war, several countries extended an invitation and the Mestrovic family lucked out and arrived in Australia in 1949.

Vicky started a career in Australia and also married. After a few years, Vicky moved to New Zealand to be near her parents. Her children Anne and Wayne were her greatest joy and her proudest accomplishment.

In 1964, Vicky joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She embraced all aspects of the gospel teachings and lived her entire life in quiet service to others and impacted many due to her kind nature and sense of humor.

In 1975, Vicky and Wayne moved to Hawaii so she could attend BYU-Hawaii. Not having graduated from high school did not deter her and true to form, overcame every challenge by not giving up. Vicky graduated Magna Cum Laude and received a scholarship to the University of Utah.

In 1987-1989, Vicky and her husband Joel Fletcher served a mission in the Sydney, Australia, LDS Temple which was another happy time in her life. In 1991, Vicky became a naturalized citizen of the United States. Joel passed away in 1996.

Vicky and Jay Morrill Smith married in 2000. Jay and Vicky enjoyed traveling and vacationing on cruise ships. Vicky was a daredevil and enjoyed everything from parasailing to ziplining.

Vicky loved being “nana” to 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and always looked forward to spending time with her family.

Vicky is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mick and grandson, Kolei Maile. She is survived by her devoted husband Jay Smith and her children Anne Pikula and Wayne (Lynnette) Petersen.

Vicky’s family extends their thanks to Dixie Hospice for their kind service and compassion.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 24 at Pine View Mortuary, with a 8:30 a.m. viewing, 9 a.m. service and 10 a.m. burial at the St. George cemetery. Friends and family are welcome, attendance is not limited.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222.