Construction workers cutting rebar spark Cedar City fire, officials say

CEDAR CITY — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a small brush fire that burned approximately one-fourth of an acre near 210 East and 300 North in Cedar City early Wednesday afternoon.

Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said the fire was started by construction workers who were cutting rebar into smaller sections with a power saw.

“The wind picked up a spark and carried it over there,” Phillips said as he pointed to a fence lined with dry grass and other vegetation.

“One structure was threatened but we got around and were able to knock it down,” he added.

In addition to damaging portions of a fence and yard of a private residence, the fire spilled over to the bank of Coal Creek, just west of the bridge that crosses the creek at 200 East.

Assisting Cedar City Fire Department personnel were responding crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

“People need to be careful this time of year,” Phillips said. “It’s very dry, and the fires that are happening now are like what we usually see in June or July. Be vigilant and pay attention to red flag warnings.”

This report is based on information provided by fire officials and may not contain the full scope of findings.

