Body discovered inside vehicle on trail near Dinosaur Crossing

ST. GEORGE — A vehicle with a deceased woman inside was discovered early Wednesday on the Middleton Wash Trail across the street from the Dinosaur Crossing shopping center in St. George.

Officers said the discovery of the vehicle and woman in her late 40s took place between 6-7 a.m. It is unclear how long the vehicle and the body inside had been on scene.

A large group of St. George Police in more than a dozen vehicles descended on the scene, many still in their personal vehicles.

Police vehicles and yellow police tape blocked off part of the Middleton Wash Trail, and officers held back any onlookers.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell told St. George News the investigation is ongoing, but at this point, she emphasized there is no threat to the public.

“I doesn’t look like suspicious circumstances,” Mitchell said. “There is no risk to the public.”

Along with St. George Police, Gold Cross Ambulance initially arrived on scene, but the woman was declared dead on scene.

The vehicle was parked on the trail itself, its make and model not disclosed at this time pending family notification.

Police and detectives were still on the scene as of 8:15 a.m., and Mitchell said the Washington County attorney and coroner were likely to come on scene as well.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

