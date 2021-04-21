TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 23-25
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | DSU Art Department Showcase | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Recycled Trash Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Gail Alger Fine Art | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Bring Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Trash Art Show & Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Tiny Paint Night | Admission: $5 | Location: The Art Place of St. George, 221 W. 200 South, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 5 p.m. | DSU Regional Symposium for Research, Innovation and Creativity | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | NMC Utah Mobile Clinic | Admission: $198 | Location: Hampton Inn, 1145 S. Bentley Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Free Landscape Workshop: Tried & True Trees | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 810 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Ladies Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $9.99 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. PDT | Spirit Connection with Jo’Anne Smith | Admission: $45 | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Salsa & Bachata Nights | Admission: $15-$40 | Location: Studio Siva Pasefika, 1025 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7 p.m. | Cayman Chaos | Admission: $14 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Presents | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Freaky Friday | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Family
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Arbor Day Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. | Arbor Day & Movie in the Park: “Gnomeo & Juliet” | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon View Park, 1400 N. Canyon View Drive, Santa Clara.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST | Pinion Street Bakery Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Pinion Street Bakery, 55 N. Pioneer St., Colorado City.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Mo’ Bettahs Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style, 619 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT | Grand Bazaar | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Black Sabbatical Benefit Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: DSU Human Performance Center, 291 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: Closure | Admission: $30 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Cedar Pocket | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Music of Billy Joel Starring Michael Cavanaugh | Admission: $32 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | The 3 Redneck Tenors | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | High Rocktane | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Colorado City Music Festival | Admission: $5-$20 | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 Maxwell Canyon Parkway, Hildale.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Star Metal | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight | GEEZY-FEST: Festival of Colors | Admission: $5-$35 | Location: Tech Ridge, 430 Knowledge Way, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Copper Rock Championship | Admission: $15-$200 | Location: Copper Rock Golf Course, 1567 W. Copper Rock Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Skyline Yoga at Desert Color | Admission: $15 | Location: Desert Color, Lagoon Parkway, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. | Desert Landscape Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Wild Edible Plant Walk | Admission: $20n | Location: The Boilers Park, 295 W. Buena Vista Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Heels 2 Heal Walk | Admission: $20 | Location: Tru by Hilton, 1251 S. Sunland Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Modern Warriors Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Modern Warriors, 144 E. 2580 South, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Off Road Expo | Admission: Free | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Snow Canyon Full Moon Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Johnson Canyon Trailhead, 1000 N. Snow Canyon Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Rage on the Rocks | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
