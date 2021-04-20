Region 9 boys tennis: 3 teams off to 3-0 starts

Crimson Cliffs boys tennis at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — As the Region 9 high school boys tennis season passes its halfway point this week, there are still three teams that are undefeated in region play. Crimson Cliffs, Pine View and Dixie have all gotten off to 3-0 starts, while Cedar is 2-1.

Following a few preseason warmup contests in March, the season officially began on March 30 when Cedar, Pine View and Crimson Cliffs each won at home by 3-2 scores, while Dixie swept Canyon View on the road.

The following week, there were no matches scheduled, but play resumed last Tuesday, April 13, with Cedar, Pine View and Dixie winning at home and Crimson Cliffs picking up a sweep at Canyon View. Cedar’s match against the Warriors was moved to the nearby courts at Southern Utah University, with the Reds prevailing 4-1.

Then, on Thursday, Dixie and Desert Hills both won sweeps on the road, while Cedar fell 1-4 at Crimson Cliffs and Pine View earned a home win over Canyon View.

With this week’s two matches and two more scheduled for next week, the Region 9’s seven-match season will wrap up on April 29. At that point, each of the eight region schools will have faced each other once.

The Region 9 tournament is then scheduled for May 7-8 at Tonaquint Tennis Center in St. George, after which the top seeds will advance to the state 4A tournament, scheduled for May 14-15 at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.

March 30 results

Cedar def. Hurricane 3-2.

Pine View def. Desert Hills 3-2.

Dixie def. Canyon View 5-0.

Crimson Cliffs def. Snow Canyon 3-2.

April 13 results

Pine View def. Hurricane 3-2.

Dixie def. Desert Hills 4-1.

Cedar def. Snow Canyon 4-1.

Crimson Cliffs def. Canyon View 5-0.

April 15 results

Pine View def. Canyon View 5-0.

Dixie def. Hurricane 5-0.

Desert Hills def. Snow Canyon 5-0.

Crimson Cliffs def. Cedar 4-1.

This week’s schedule

Tuesday’s matches

Pine View at Dixie

Snow Canyon at Hurricane

Canyon View at Cedar

Crimson Cliffs at Desert Hills

Thursday’s matches

Pine View at Cedar

Dixie at Snow Canyon

Desert Hills at Canyon View

Hurricane at Crimson Cliffs

Region 9 boys tennis standings, as of April 19

(tie) Crimson Cliffs 3-0 (tie) Dixie 3-0 (tie) Pine View 3-0 Cedar 2-1 Desert Hills 1-2 (tie) Canyon View 0-3 (tie) Snow Canyon 0-3 (tie) Hurricane 0-3

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.