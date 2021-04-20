Bureau of Land Management seeks partners to support management and protection of wild horses, burros

Wild horses kick up dust as they run at a watering hole outside Salt Lake City, July 18, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management has released a funding opportunity inviting new public and private partners to help support the agency’s mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands.

According to a press release issued by the BLM, the funding opportunity is open to a variety of organizations, including local and state governments, Native American tribes, other federal agencies and non-profit organizations, among others.

Nada Culver, BLM deputy director for policy, said in the release that the BLM has a long history of partnering with national and community-based organizations to help manage and protect wild horses and burros.

“We are excited to announce this new, simpler and more streamlined process to partner with the BLM on projects to improve the conditions for our nation’s wild horses and burros,” Culver said. “I encourage all those who are interested in supporting the well-being of America’s Living Legends to submit a proposal.”

Partnerships formed through this funding opportunity will support critical activities important to the management of wild horses and burros.

Proposed projects could include activities such as establishing training programs for wild horses and burros, facilitating the placement of excess animals into private care or assisting with management efforts on public lands, including fertility control application and building range improvements.

Applications to care for excess wild horses and burros in off-range facilities, as well as proposals to fund research, are not eligible under this funding opportunity, the release states.

Applicants may propose to partner with BLM field, district and national offices. Interested applicants should contact the BLM subject matter expert in the relevant office where the proposed work would take place to discuss the type of projects that are available and determine requirement eligibility.

To learn more or for instructions on how to submit a proposal, visit the Notice of Funding Opportunity online. The deadline to submit a proposal is 5 p.m. EDT on May 28.

