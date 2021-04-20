Prompt response limits mobile home fire to front porch area

IRON COUNTY — A quick response by firefighters Monday night helped keep a mobile home fire from spreading past the front porch, officials said.

Lanor Warby, Cedar City Fire Department’s assistant fire chief, said the initial call came in just before 8 p.m., reporting a structure fire near 2600 W. 5700 North in a rural area northwest of Enoch.

“We were able to get a quick knockdown with our squad,” Warby said, noting that crews from two engines responded.

“Damage was mainly contained to the outside porch, with not much damage to the main trailer,” he added. “There’s some smoke damage, but other than that, it’s fine. We think it was a good save.”

All occupants of the residence were able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported, he added. The family is temporarily displaced while the extent of the damage is assessed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by fire officials or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

