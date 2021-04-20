Aug. 29, 1933 – April 18, 2021

Barbara Joy Proctor Kemp passed away on April 18, 2021. Joy was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Los Angeles, California, to Basil Theodore (1902-1974) and Florence Drucilla (Ferguson) (1900-1988) Judkins. Joy married Arthur “Art” Proctor, Jr. (1931-2007) on Feb. 2, 1953 in the St George, Utah, temple. They were married for 54 years. After Art’s death, she married Gene J. Kemp (1933-1915) April 4, 2009 in St. George, Utah.

Joy was raised in East Los Angeles. She was active and exuberant. At Montebello High School, she was a cheer leader. Her brother, Ray, while serving in the New England Mission met Art and gave him his sister’s picture. Art wrote Joy and they started their pen pal romance. It did not take long after Art returned from his mission for them to go to the St. George Temple to be sealed for time and all eternity.

Joy was always creative and her home, and her neighbor’s homes were filled with the evidence. She was a great cook, a fiercely protective mother and could talk to anyone. Because she loved everyone she met, they loved her back and her infectious laugh filled both her home and the hearts of all she met.

For years she was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She also worked as a meat wrapper at Vons and she ran her own wedding flower business. Later, she worked in the Anaheim Union High School District as an attendance clerk and then as a nurse’s clerk. She loved the kids and staff in every school she worked.

Joy and Art raised their children in Buena Park, California, and were always active and leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joy had many church callings including Primary teacher and president, Young Women’s camp director, Relief Society president and others.

Joy is survived by her four children, Peggy Ann Proctor Clarke, Lynn P. Tempest, Susan Rae Proctor Grisier and David Arthur Proctor; and his wife, Daonne Marie Farley Proctor; eight grandchildren, Susannah Clarke, Jennifer Clarke Betuk, Nathan Ryan Grisier, Natalie Rose Grisier, Noelle Taylor Grisier, James Arthur Proctor, Shauna Lynn Proctor and Justine Danielle Smith; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Arlis Whitmore and four stepchildren, Korey (and Mary) Kemp, Derek (and Lisa) Kemp, Andrea (and Brad) Jensen and Marlene (and Marcio) Souza, and their eight children and 11 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings: Lois Allene, Nola Ruth, Donald Ray and Robert Theodore; two husbands, her granddaughter, Nicole Rene Grisier and her stepson, William Craig Kemp.

A private family graveside service will be held April 22, 2021 in Veyo, Utah, where she will be laid to rest.

As a family we would like to thank the Applegate hospice team for their tender care.

