Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18.
See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.
‘We’ve got big things coming up:’ Toquerville Bypass to usher in changes for small town while easing Zion traffic issues
ST. GEORGE — A new roadway that will help divert national park-bound traffic away from the heart of Toquerville, as well as an announcement for a planned development that will accompany the new road, were presented to residents of the small community Saturday afternoon.
Read complete story here.
No threat of giant hornets in Southern Utah, but there are other bugs to worry about
ST. GEORGE — What’s bugging people in Southern Utah this spring? Thankfully, not the Asian giant hornets that have shown up in Washington State. Due to the dry climate, Utah State University Arthropod Diagnostician Zach Schumm doesn’t expect the Asian giant hornet to establish itself here.
Read complete story here.
Police say St. George man defrauded 87-year-old man out of $30K
ST. GEORGE — A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from an older man by altering a bank check given to him years ago and then depositing multiple copies of the draft into his own account over the next three years.
Read complete story here.
U.S. Marshals and local task force find abducted child, suspected kidnapper in Apple Valley
ST. GEORGE — A team of officers from several local police agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Service has retrieved an abducted child and arrested his suspected kidnapper after a brief standoff in Apple Valley on Friday.
Read complete story here.
St. George Police investigation leads to suspected teen abuser
ST. GEORGE — A suspect accused of sexually abusing a child surrendered himself to St. George Police detectives following a monthslong investigation that spanned from St. George to the Salt Lake City area.
Read complete story here.
The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.