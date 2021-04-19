Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Developer Darcy Stewart shares some information on Firelight Toquerville, a new community he plans to develop in conjunction with the building of the Toquerville Bypass, Toquerville, Utah, April 17, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A new roadway that will help divert national park-bound traffic away from the heart of Toquerville, as well as an announcement for a planned development that will accompany the new road, were presented to residents of the small community Saturday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — What’s bugging people in Southern Utah this spring? Thankfully, not the Asian giant hornets that have shown up in Washington State. Due to the dry climate, Utah State University Arthropod Diagnostician Zach Schumm doesn’t expect the Asian giant hornet to establish itself here.

ST. GEORGE — A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from an older man by altering a bank check given to him years ago and then depositing multiple copies of the draft into his own account over the next three years.

ST. GEORGE — A team of officers from several local police agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Service has retrieved an abducted child and arrested his suspected kidnapper after a brief standoff in Apple Valley on Friday.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect accused of sexually abusing a child surrendered himself to St. George Police detectives following a monthslong investigation that spanned from St. George to the Salt Lake City area.

