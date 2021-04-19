Shed tire tread leads to truck flipping on I-15, police say

Written by David Dudley
April 19, 2021

ST. GEORGE — A Toyota pickup flipped off of Interstate 15 just south of the Brigham Road Exit after shedding its tread Monday.

Just after 1 pm., emergency responders – including the Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance – rushed to the scene of the rollover after reports that the driver, who was in his 50’s, was said to be trapped inside.

“When I arrived on scene, the driver was out of the truck,” UHP Trooper Chris Lewis said.

Northbound traffic on I-15 was restricted to one lane for roughly 20 minutes, Lewis said, while emergency responders worked.

Lewis said the driver was going 55 to 60 mph when he lost control of the truck. The driver was wearing his seatbelt, Lewis said.

While the driver complained of back pain, he was not transported to the hospital. The truck was totaled.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

