1 taken to hospital following head-on collision in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision that closed an eastbound lane at Red Cliffs Drive and East Ridge Drive.

St. George Police officer Scott Cleveland said that the accident, which occurred just after 11 a.m. and totaled both cars, was caused by the driver of a silver Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Rogue, a 24-year-old woman, was cited for allegedly failing to yield while turning left when the light was yellow, Cleveland said, which is when the driver of the black Nissan collided with the silver Rogue in the intersection.

Though both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the 39-year-old man driving the black Nissan was taken to St. George Regional Hospital after his leg was placed in a splint.

The right eastbound lane of Red Cliffs Drive was closed for nearly 30 minutes as crews worked to clear the road of debris. St. George Fire, St. George Police and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

