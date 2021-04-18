Local fighters see mixed success at ‘Mountain Force 25’ MMA event

Written by Jeff Richards
April 18, 2021
Chancy Call of Cedar City is declared winner by TKO over Daniel Taylor at "Mountain Force 25" event, Hurricane, Utah, April 17, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Mountain Force MMA, St. George News

HURRICANE —  One local mixed martial arts fighter was victorious at the “Mountain Force 25” MMA event staged Saturday night at the Washington County Legacy Park in Hurricane.

The event, hosted by the same promoters that staged “Mountain Force 22” at the same location in February, was held on the Washington County Fair’s fourth and final night.

The local fighter who won was Chancy Call of Cedar City, who defeated Daniel Taylor by first-round TKO in the first fight of the night.

In the featured fight at the end of the evening, Hurricane’s Brandon Honsvick lost to Rudy Garcia by TKO, with the referee stopping the fight as the final seconds ticked away in the third and final round.

Rudy Garcia is declared winner by TKO late in third round over Brandon Honsvick of Hurricane in headline fight of “Mountain Force 25” event, Hurricane, Utah, April 17, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Mountain Force MMA, St. George News

Honsvick, who still trains at Empire MMA and Fitness in Cedar City, now divides his time between that gym and his new facility in Hurricane, called Downs Warrior MMA.

Another Southern Utah fighter, Hyrum LeBaron, lost by first-round TKO to Cobey Fehr.

In other action on the evening’s card, Olivia Pizano defeated Ainiseta Acosta by decision, Christian Reis defeated Joseph Smith by decision, Kyleigh Lopez defeated Jelena Hampton by decision and Zane Darlington defeated Terry Mason by a first-round submission chokehold.

Approximately 600 people attended Saturday’s fights, which were staged outdoors in the parking lot just outside the building where February’s event took place, according to promoter Juan Pablo.

