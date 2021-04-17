Live succulent wreaths, oil painting among spring SUU Community Education offerings

Learn how to oil paint landscapes outdoors during a plein-air class with Tiffany Marchant starting April 22, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of SUU Community Education, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Those looking to get creative and refresh your home this spring with Southern Utah University’s Community Education online and in-person classes.

People can choose from six remaining springtime classes including utilizing garden produce, oil painting, decorating with live succulents and preparing your home for a return to entertaining. Classes begin in April and run through May 22, according to a press release issued by the university.

Melynda Thorpe, executive director at SUU Community Education, said in the release that as the weather warms, they look forward to offering classes

“One of the most important things we can do for ourselves is to continue to learn something new, and we’re especially excited about our spring offerings this year,” she said.

Classes offered

Discover how to make your own living succulent wreath while incorporating basics of style and design in an interactive classs. Choose to attend online or in-person. Supplies are included and participants will learn about growing healthy plants and the best materials for seasonal wreath making.

Dive deeper into American Sign Language in an intermediate class that begins Monday. This class moves from signing concrete concepts to abstract concepts. Additional vocabulary, grammar and culture are discussed, and students will participate in interactive “voices off” experiences to build their expressive and receptive skills.

Enjoy the bounty of fresh produce year-round through a variety of preservation methods with the preserving the harvest class that will begin Wednesday and focus on freezing, cold storage, water-bath and pressure canning, dehydrating, freeze-drying and vacuum sealing.

Enjoy learning how to oil paint landscapes in the outdoors during a plein-air painting class starting April 22. This course is taught by local artist Tiffany Marchant and will be held Thursday afternoons at various scenic locations around Iron County and at Color Country Art Supply in Cedar City.

Beginning May 5, the art of making a home class, taught by instructor Nicole Funderburk, covers aspects of interior design and fun ways to entertain. This two-day class is designed to help prepare the home for springtime by creating an inviting front porch and backyard patio setting.

A master hobbyist at home decor and entertaining, Funderburk said she believes in crafting an environment that conveys intended emotions. When preparing to invite guests for dinner, she enjoys taking the time to make the event a little bit special.

“Really, when we take the time to set up our home for others, we are treating ourselves as well,” she said.

Create a new conversation piece for your home after exploring the techniques of acrylic pour in a one-day class on May 22. Learn proportion and mixing, cells and lacing and dirty pour/swipe techniques. All experience levels are welcome.

The SUU Community Education program offers classes, workshops and events for the purpose of generating fun, cultural and educational opportunities for those who love to learn. While increasing participant knowledge, programs provide non-credit experiences for community members wishing to develop new hobbies, skills and areas of personal interest.

Taught by local experts, more than 2,200 participants have engaged in SUU Community Education offerings since the program’s launch in 2018, according to the press release.

Register for classes online or call SUU Community Education at 435-865-8259. For those who need assistance enrolling in a class, drop by the J. Reuben Clark Jr. Center (formerly SUU Alumni House) at 351 W. University Boulevard, Cedar City, Utah.

