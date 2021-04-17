Committee that will redistrict voting zones includes 2 legislators from Southern Utah

Stock photo.| Photo by Jason Finn/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Legislature leaders on Friday revealed the members who will serve on a 20-person committee tasked with helping craft the state’s voting boundaries for the next decade and it includes two legislators from Southern Utah.

KSL.com reports the group committee is separate from the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, which was formed earlier this year after it was first created through the passage of 2018’s Proposition 4, and conducted its first meeting earlier this week.

The independent commission is tasked with providing feedback and information to the legislative committee, which, in turn, makes a recommendation to the Utah Legislature about the final voting maps in the state. The maps voted on later this year will include the congressional, legislative and school board districts for the next 10 years.

Included on the committee are Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, who is the State Senate’s budget vice chairman, and Rep. Brad Last, R-Hurricane.

In all, the legislative committee announced Friday was composed of 15 Republicans and five Democrats. Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, and Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, were named its co-chairs.

The full committee is:

Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, Chair

Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, Chair

Senate Majority Assistant Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper

Senate Minority Caucus Manager Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan

Senate Budget Vice Chairman Don Ipson, R-St. George

Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City

Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork

Rep. Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield

Rep. Jeff Burton, R-Salem

Rep. Joel Ferry, R-Brigham City

Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City

Rep. Brad Last, R-Hurricane

Rep. Steve Lund, R-Manti

Rep. Ashlee Matthews, D-West Jordan

Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville

Rep. Val Petersen, R-Orem

Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman

Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy

House Minority Caucus Manager Andrew Stoddard, D-Sandy

Sandall told KSL.com Friday that he was excited for the experience and believes the members selected to be on the committee will bring different experiences and expertises needed for the task at hand.

“I think we’ve got a really, really great committee put together — great diversity from different political parties to geography. (There is) a lot of great mix in what I see in the redistricting committee,” he said.

Across the aisle, House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, lauded the members selected to the committee in 2021. He, along with Mayne, helped recommend Democratis to be added to the committee.

“I think that’s a solid group of people … there’s some good names in there,” he told KSL.com shortly after the names were announced.

The newly formed 20-member committee is expected to hold some preparatory meetings as early as next month but will begin to meet in earnest once the final 2020 Census data is handed over to states.

Read the full story here: KSL News.

Written by CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL News.com.

Copyright 2018 KSL.com