Learning by serving sandwiches: Local Chick-fil-A gives employees scholarships

ST. GEORGE — Nearly $50,000 in scholarship money was awarded to 23 local Chick-fil-A employees Friday afternoon.

Franchise owner Deven Macdonald presented the scholarship winners with their checks in a brief ceremony for media and family members at the restaurant in Red Rock Commons. Also on hand were 99.9 KONY Country morning show co-hosts Amy Chesley and Marty Lane.

Employees can earn a $2,500 dollar scholarship yearly as part of the program. Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide pool money into the scholarship fund and then awards are made across the country according to unique needs.

Over $19 million were distributed out of the scholarship fund last year.

Macdonald told St. George News that he enjoys seeing how the employees translate what they’ve learned at Chick-fil-A into their college educations.

“It’s amazing how much you can learn by selling a chicken sandwich,” Macdonald said.

Among many skills, employees have learned how to take care of people and how to prioritize, and they’ve learned efficiency and leadership.

“I’m really into seeing how these young people use this as a springboard into what’s next,” Macdonald said.

Nakoma Bancroft was presented with his scholarship on Friday. He has worked at Chick-fil-A for five years and said he loves it. He is attending Dixie State University, studying biology and hopes to become an anesthesiologist.

“Being here has taught me how to work and continue working and always put my best foot forward,” Bancroft said. “And that has translated into my school by helping me always study and do my best and never give up. Sometimes I may hit a burnout, but always keep going.”

Louisa Elison has worked at Chick-fil-A since last September. She is attending Dixie State and is studying to be a dental hygienist.

“Working here has really helped me with time management,” Elison said. “They’ve been really good with my hours, figuring out how to balance that with part time work and my studies. I love it here, everyone is super nice.”

Besides Bancroft and Elison, other Chick-fil-A employees awarded $2,500 scholarships were: Liv Anderson, Zach Baker, Derek Bankhead, Zoee Bills, Hunter Brimer, Shailee Bundy, Brett Burbank, Hannah Colson, Baylie Crowton, Brock Esplin, Tanner Hadlock, Mykela Hansen, Samantha Jamison, Mia Reyes, Spencer Salay and Blake Truman.

Five employees were awarded $500 scholarships: Hyrum Draper, Kensington Holbrook, Carter Leonard, Ashlee Sevilla and Sashika Wall.

