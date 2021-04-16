Region 9 girls golf: Led by Millard, Dixie ties Pine View for top spot in Week 6

Hallie Wieland of Pine View plays at Sunbrook Golf Club, St. George, Utah, April 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Gary Higgins / Pine View Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Led by junior Annabelle Millard’s stellar 74, the Dixie Flyers finished in a tie with Pine View for first place in the weekly Region 9 girls golf match.

Both schools finished with team scores of 376. For Pine View, that was 20 strokes higher than the Panthers’ winning score at Cedar Ridge the previous week. It also marked the first time Pine View hasn’t solely occupied the top spot over the the first six weeks of the season.

The match was played under tough, windy conditions at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George.

“I had a great round, given the wind,” Millard told St. George News. “I was really confident in my putting. I had a few bogeys but came back strong on the back nine with a one-under 35.”

Millard said she was pleased with how strong her teammates played in order to match Pine View’s score.

“Now that we have this boost of confidence, I’m looking forward to seeing how next week goes,” she added.

Tying for second place individually were Ellie Johnson of Hurricane and Alyssa Butterfus of Pine View, who each shot an 86.

Desert Hills finished in third place as a team with a score of 399, while Cedar was fourth with 463 and Crimson Cliffs one stroke behind the Reds at 464.

Six weeks into the season, Pine View has a healthy overall lead of more than 100 strokes over runner-up Dixie. The Panthers have a total score of 1,815 for an average 18-hole score of 463, while Dixie stands in second place with 1,919 total strokes and a 483 average. Note: the first two matches of the season were nine holes each, rather than the full 18.

Next week’s scheduled match is April 22 at Southgate Golf Club in St. George. That will be followed by the regular season finale at Sand Hollow on April 28.

Region 9 team scores, Sunbrook, April 15 (18 holes)

(tie) Pine View 376 (tie) Dixie 376 Desert Hills 399 Cedar 463 Crimson Cliffs 464 Snow Canyon 470 Hurricane 492 Canyon View 513

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.