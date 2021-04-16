Southwest Spine & Pain introduces breakthrough therapy for osteoarthritis knee pain

Stock image | Photo by SasinParaksa/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southwest Spine & Pain Center is now offering a new treatment for those experiencing knee pain.

Durolane is a unique, single-injection hyaluronic acid therapy that provides long-lasting pain relief from knee osteoarthritis. Additionally, it acts as a supplemental lubricant and shock absorber for affected joints.

According to a press release from Southwest Spine & Pain announcing the new procedure, the difference in the Durolane treatment is its concentration of hyaluronic acid, which has been carefully stabilized to resist degradation, thus extending the time Durolane stays in the joint and adding to its long-lasting effect.

Dr. Bryt Christensen, a pain management specialist at Southwest Spine & Pain, said hyaluronic acid products like Durolane can be a highly effective solution for knee pain for many people. Patients are often able to avoid surgery altogether through a combination of hyaluronic acid treatments and other non-surgical options.

“I have been very pleased with the overall results obtained for my patients using Durolane,” Christensen said. “In addition to only requiring one simple injection, most insurances will cover the cost, making this a great treatment option for patients seeking knee pain relief if other treatments have failed.”

Introduced worldwide in 2001, Durolane has been tested in more clinical studies than any other single-injection hyaluronic therapy on the market. It is proven safe for repeated courses of therapy and provides longer lasting pain relief versus steroid injections. The hyaluronic acid in Durolane is also derived from a non-animal source to reduce any risk of allergic reaction.

When patients have osteoarthritis of the knee, the hyaluronic acid breaks down and becomes diluted, reducing its natural elastic properties, which can further degrade cartilage tissue and cause increased joint pain.

The hyaluronic acid in Durolane has the same composition as the natural hyaluronic acid your body produces, but it’s in a highly concentrated formulation that has been uniquely stabilized to help resist the degradation caused by osteoarthritis. Administered as a single injection directly into the knee, Durolane increases the level of healthy hyaluronic acid in the affected joint.

You may be a good candidate for Durolane if you have been diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis and are exhibiting the following:

Not getting adequate pain relief from oral medications, physical therapy or steroid injections.

Not able to maintain regular joint movement because of growing knee stiffness and pain.

Not engaging in the regular physical activities you enjoy because of a loss of knee strength or mobility.

Durolane provides freedom from knee osteoarthritis pain, improving joint function and quality of life as early as two weeks after your treatment. One quick injection can reduce osteoarthritis knee pain for up to six months, and the procedure is safe for repeated courses of therapy.

Many factors influence which osteoarthritis therapies work best for different patients. At Southwest Spine & Pain, physicians work with patients to identify the best course of action to help them live pain- free. The specialists at Southwest Spine & Pain are national leaders in pain management and have received training from extraordinary organizations such as the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins and Harvard.

With four clinics in Southern Utah, the team at Southwest Spine & Pain welcomes the chance to help those in the community live pain-free. Please reach out if you’re experiencing pain and would like to meet with a physician about the best options for you.

For more information, visit the Southwest Spine & Pain website or call 435-656-2424.

Resources

Southwest Spine & Pain Center | Address: 652 S. Medical Center Drive, Suite 110, St. George | Telephone 435-656-2424 | Website.

Other locations: St. George – Red Hills: 301 N. 200 East, Suite 2A | Telephone: 435-688-7246. St. George – Rheumatology Division: 1490 E. Foremaster Drive, Suite 220 | Telephone: 435-879-7610. Hurricane: 25 N. 2000 West, Suite 8 | Telephone: 435-635-0174. Cedar City: 1303 N. Main St. | Telephone: 435-586-2229.



