Sept. 2, 1950 – April 15, 2021

Our loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Celeste Jepsen Jensen Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2021.

Celeste was born to Glen and Ruth Jensen in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 2, 1950. She spent most of her early years in Brigham City, Utah, where she graduated from Box Elder High School. Celeste then attended Weber State College where she was crowned the Weber State Homecoming Queen and met the love of her life, Brent Atkinson, while working in the college bookstore. Brent persistently pursued Celeste and asked her out four times before she was able to go. Once they found each other they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on Aug. 4, 1971. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.

Celeste and Brent were blessed with five children. They raised their family in Far West, Plain City, and West Warren, Utah, and Carmel, California, before building a home in the Bloomington area of St. George, Utah. They eventually settled in Brookside, Utah, where they have lived for over 30 years.

Celeste loved spending time with her family. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in their many activities and spent many nights at the baseball field, school plays, basketball court, football field, soccer field, choir and piano concerts and just enjoyed being wherever her family was. On Monday mornings she loved being at Dixie Bowl with her bowling friends and bowling a 200 game. She was a happy person and always had a smile on her face and twinkle in her eye.

Celeste loved The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She willingly served wherever she was called. Her service included singing songs in Primary, going to Girls Camp, loving and serving her neighbors and serving many years as an ordinance worker in the temple. She and Brent also served three full-time missions together in the Ivory Coast, Honduras, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Her testimony and love of the gospel was a strength to her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, her sister Charlene, and her sister-in-law, Sandy. She is survived by her husband and sweetheart, Brent; her five children who she adored- Chad (Cassie), Shannon (Darrell), Scott, Chris (Chanda) and Brian (Jodi); her 20 grandchildren who brought her great joy; her siblings – Steve (Shauna), Marlin, and Kevin; Brent’s siblings – Mike (Nedra), Jeff (Shirley); and many other extended family members that loved her and will miss her.

A viewing will be held Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Veyo Chapel, 176 E. Center Street, Veyo, Utah, 84782 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, April 19 at the Veyo Chapel at 11 a.m. with a viewing beforehand from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Intermit to immediately follow the services at the Veyo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Humanitarian fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or you can take your family bowling in her memory.

