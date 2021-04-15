Feb. 17, 1942 – April 13, 2021

Our community lost a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, when Rosalee Ann Ruesch, age 79, sadly passed away from an aggressive form of Leukemia. She was born on Feb. 17, 1942. She married Vernal Hayden Ruesch on April 21, 1961 in St. George, Utah and later sealed in the Manti Temple on Sept. 29, 1973.

Rosalee loved to make other people laugh with her constant jokes. She loved sewing for people, made beautiful quilts, costumes and prom dresses. People were drawn to her and she was there for anyone that needed anything, including strangers. She loved her Heavenly Father and had a strong testimony of her savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed all of her church callings throughout her life and a special trip with her family to the Nauvoo temple. When asked what she wanted in her obituary she said, “just the facts; I love my family, I love my friends, and I love my cabin.”

She is survived by the loving community of Ivins, the many friends she has made and kept throughout her life; the tight-knit group of friends at Navajo Lake; her sweet husband of 60 years, Vernal Ruesch; and her five children and their spouses: Ricky (Colleen) Ruesch, Sharee (Kyle) Bracken, Steven (Shay) Ruesch, Jason (Lane) Ruesch, and Brandon (Keshia) Ruesch. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her brother Dell Gene Stevens. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Christopher and Leola Wanda Johnson Stevens; her brother, Orlan Francis Stevens; and her great granddaughter Natalie Bertoch.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Ivins Chapel, 15 North Main Street, Ivins, Utah. Visitations will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 6-7 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and on Friday, April 23, 2021, from noon to 12:45 p.m., at the Ivins Chapel, prior to services. Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery. The family requests that masks are worn at visitations and the funeral.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, Medical Oncologist, for the kindness and compassion shown to Rosalee and her family, to all the doctors and nurses at St. George Regional Hospital and to Carly and Rachel with Intermountain Hospice and Home Care.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings, please visit the Metcalf Mortuary website. www.metcalfmortuary.com.

The Ivins 10th Ward will provide a Zoom broadcast of the service. Please check back for link to view.