‘A great thing for our community’: Downtown Cedar City displays student artwork

CEDAR CITY — The artwork of dozens of local schoolchildren is now on display in the storefront windows of nearly two dozen businesses in downtown Cedar City.

Most, if not all, of the various sketches, drawings and paintings can be viewed during a casual half-hour walk along Main and Center streets. The two-week art exhibit started last Saturday and is scheduled to last through April 24, said Cedar City Arts Council board member Susan Wooten, who spearheaded the event. Wooten said a total of 22 businesses agreed to showcase the students’ work.

“The businesses were so responsive,” she said. “They were like, ‘Oh, whatever you need. You can put it here. This is great. We’re so glad this is here.’”

Participating artists were from local elementary, middle and high schools, along with charter school and homeschool students. They ranged in age from third-graders to high school seniors, Wooten said.

In some cases, the art in the window matches the theme of the store. For example, the front windows at Cedar Sports are adorned with colorful drawings of people doing various sports and outdoor activities.

Wooten said the schools were told in advance which businesses they would be partnering with.

“So it was up to them if they wanted to have them do a special project with a theme or if the teachers had artwork already that the students had done throughout the year,” she said.

Although almost all of the participating businesses are located within a two-block radius of the heart of downtown, there is one a little farther away: Elwood Staffing at 535 South Main has several works on display by homeschool students.

Wooten said she hopes the students and their families, along with other members of the public, will make time to come downtown and take a walk around to see the artwork on display.

“I think that this is something that we could repeat annually or maybe every couple of years,” she said. “I think this is a great thing for our community.”

Participating businesses, according to the arts council, include Whittlesticks, Color Country Art Supply, Clark & Linford Jewelers, Jensen’s Vacuum and Sewing Machines, Leavitt Insurance, Bombay Café, Inwest Title, Cardon’s, Firehouse Subs, Hunter Cowan, Sheer D’Lite, Gunjah the Bead Forest, Main Street Books, Palette Bakery, Platinum Salon and Beauty, Artisans Art Gallery, Swan Photography, Park Place Eatery, Cedar Sports, Celebrate the Occasions, Elwood Staffing and Bristlecone Coffee.

The exhibit runs through the end of the day on Saturday, April 24.

