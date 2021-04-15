Dec. 10, 1954 – April 13, 2021

Our loving husband, father and friend, Gordon Keith Denison passed away April 13, 2021 due to complications from a stroke, sepsis and heart failure. He was born Dec. 10, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Keith Bench and Margaret “Peggy” Smith Denison.

Gordon served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Canada-Montreal. He attended the University of Utah where he attained his bachelor’s in finance and business. He married the love of his life, Sandy Knudson on Sept. 14, 1977. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They made their home in Salt Lake City for eight years. In 1985, they moved to Santa Clara, Utah, where they raised their children. Together Gordon and Sandy raised three beautiful children, having lost a son to SIDS in 1986.

Gordon worked as an insurance underwriter and counselor with various companies. Sandy worked as an RN and assistant head nurse at the LDS Hospital and in the NICU as an RN at St. George Regional Hospital.

Gordon and Sandy enjoyed traveling together through the years and later retirement. Gordon enjoyed reading, motorcycling, four-wheeling and boating at Lake Powell. He especially enjoyed being surrounded by family and his many life-long friends. He was very knowledgeable in history and enjoyed watching documentaries. He had a dry sense of humor and loved to tell stories.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Sandy; children: Jenny (Daryck) Strain, Ryan (Bonnie) Denison and Laura (Andrew) Long; six grandchildren: Megan Strain, Everleigh, Annie and Waylon Long and Sophia and Isaaic Denison; and four dogs. He is preceded in death by his father, Keith Denison; mother, Margaret Denison-Halls; stepfather, Austin Verl Halls; and son, Jeffrey Gordon Denison.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held in Santa Clara, Utah on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3 p.m., with a visitation at 2 p.m., at the Santa Clara Chapel, 3680 Pioneer Parkway.

Graveside services will be held in Sandy, Utah on Monday, April 19, 2021 at noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South. Visitations will be held Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, prior to services, from 11-11:45 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Go-Fund Me account.

