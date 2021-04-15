Planning a meaningful celebration of life for loved ones with the help of Spilsbury Mortuary

April 15, 2021

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT —  Milestones throughout our lives are marked with celebrations – birthdays, graduations, weddings, anniversaries. When words fail, we rely on ceremony to honor and appreciate these transitions. Occasionally, celebration takes on a different look as we experience the loss of a loved one.

A meaningful funeral experience can provide an opportunity for family and friends to come together to support one another when this time arrives. At Spilsbury Mortuary, their first priority is to care for your loved one with dignity, honor and complete attention to each and every detail. They give personalized, compassionate service to families.

Funerals are a necessary step in the process of grief. A meaningful memorial service is about saying “hello” on the pathway to “goodbye,” offering a time and place to reflect upon the life of the person who has passed and the ways they touched you and others along their journey.

Planning and attending a celebration of life for your loved one can have a lasting and profound impact on your life. You will feel a deep satisfaction that you have helped create a meaningful tribute to someone who meant so much to you. Often, family members can be seen comforting a guest attending the funeral, because their healing has already begun.

Spilsbury Mortuary, family owned and operated for three generations, is nestled on a hilltop surrounded by majestic trees in the heart of St. George and offers a place of solace and peace. Their compassionate staff members are honored to be of service to you, and their sole desire is to assist your family in healing after loss, embracing all cultural and religious differences and assisting all financial situations.

