Santa Clara City Council approves plat for new subdivision, amends dates for Iron Man race

ST. GEORGE — At a Wednesday meeting, Santa Clara City Council approved a plat for the new Solace Subdivision and an amendment to an agreement with the city of St. George for the upcoming Iron Man race.

Solace Subdivision will be located near North Town Road and the Bella Sol Subdivision, extending east to Red Mountain Drive. The new complex will include 128 single-family lots and a paved trail along the west side of the Tuacahn Wash.

“The Tuacahn Wash runs through the property and provides open space, and it also provides a paved trail along the west side of the Wash,” planning administrator Corey Bundy said at the meeting.

The trail is meant to preserve and enhance the wash and 100-year floodplain, Bundy explained. The floodplain area will remain open space and no development is proposed there.

The council voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plat, which includes three to five phases of construction.

The council also discussed an amendment pertaining to the Iron Man race event dates, of which the 2021 race will take place on May 1 between Sand Hollow State Park and Snow Canyon State Park and then route back to downtown St. George. Due to date changes that were made last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clara needed to amend the dates to align with St. George and other surrounding cities so the events can take place over the next five years.

“It really is an interlocal agreement that we’ve approved in the past, it’s just bringing forth the new dates of the Iron Man races,” city manager Brock Jacobsen said at the meeting.

There are 2,700 athletes registered for the event and anyone can sign up to volunteer. In addition to the 70.3 World Championship on May 1, the amendment to the agreement includes American Championship races in 2022 and 2024, and 70.3 North American Championship races in 2021, 2023 and 2025.

The council voted unanimously to approve the amendment.

In other news, the council will hold a public hearing on April 28 to receive public input regarding the proposed tentative budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The meeting will be held at Town Hall at 5 p.m.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.