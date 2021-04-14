Diamond Ranch Academy drama team wins state 1A title

Diamond Ranch Academy head drama coach Drew Durrant (far left) joins students and fellow coaches in celebration after the team won 1A state drama title, Hurricane, Utah, April 10, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Diamond Ranch Academy, St. George News

HURRICANE — Diamond Ranch Academy won the school’s first drama state championship on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks took first place among the schools competing in the Utah High School Activities Association’s 1A state theater festival, which was staged Friday and Saturday at the Hurricane City Performing Arts building and the Hurricane Recreation Center.

In addition to taking home the team first-place trophy, Diamond Ranch also had a number of individual medalists, along with numerous students placing highly in small-group events.

Dan Borchardt, Diamond Ranch’s admissions director, said that nearly three dozen students belong to the Hurricane-based residential treatment facility’s drama team, out of a total student body of 155.

The team’s head coach is Drew Durrant, who was assisted by Dan Harvey, Stephen Michaud and Ashley Riddle, with Jordan Williams as honorary coach.

Diamond Ranch’s one-act play, a production of Ian McWethy’s comedy “Bad Audition by Bad Actors,” placed second overall at state.

Additionally, the following Diamond Ranch students won top awards in various categories.(Note: in accordance with Diamond Ranch Academy’s privacy policies, student full surnames are not included)

Mary C. took first place in dramatic monologue and third place in musical theater.

Joey R.S., Tristan M. and George M. placed second in contemporary scene.

Leslie M. and Kate S. placed third in pantomime.

Sarah B. placed third in humorous monologue. She also was named “Best Supporting Actress” for her role in the one-act play. Joining Sarah in the cast were Joey R.S., Tristan M., Dom L., Mary C., Melissa P. and Riley C., with Lars E. serving as technician.

Jackson P. and Noah W. placed second in classical scene, while Ryan B. and Anthony A. placed third in that same category.

In addition to those top state medalists, many other students received “superior” medals for their performances, Durrant said.

Durrant also thanked the school administration and the students’ parents for their ongoing support.

“If these kids were at home, they would miss out on these opportunities that DRA affords them,” he said in an email.

