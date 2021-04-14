April 12, 1982 – April 10, 2021

Our beautiful daughter, Janice Louise Wayman passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2021.

Janice was born in South Jordan, Utah, where she was raised in a large and loving family with a devoted father and mother. She attended Alta Academy in Sandy, Utah. Later, she earned her GED and attended Dixie State University where she received her certificate for phlebotomy.

She started working for Walmart in 2010 and worked until 2020 as a supervisor.

Janice was very loyal and devoted to her family and her faith in Jesus Christ. She had a loyal friend, Oreo who she raised from a puppy and was always with her.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Janice is survived by her mother, Dorothy, and four brothers: Andrew, Marcus, Michael, Lorin and eight sisters: Annette, Jennifer, Stephanie, Mary, Rebecca, Janelle, Amanda and Lindsey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Ian Wayman, sister LaRissa Ruth; grandparents, Clarence Wayman Sr. Clodeel Wayman, Karl Dewegli and Marie Dewegli.

The Funeral Service is on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, with a viewing prior to the service from 9 -10:30 a.m. Interment is at Isaac Carling Memorial Park after the service.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/52216

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.