Sunset Boulevard between Santa Clara and St. George partially blocked by 2-car collision

ST. GEORGE — Both eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard just before Dixie Drive in St. George were blocked by a two-car collision Wednesday afternoon.
It is unknown what caused the collision or if there were any injuries. Officers on scene only stated it was a two-car collision and did not provide any further details.
The collision involved two sedans: A gray vehicle whose make was not identified and a white Kia K5.
Both of the eastbound lanes of Sunset in front of the Speedway gas station across from Lin’s Fresh Market were blocked. Police diverted traffic coming from Santa Clara just to the west into one of the westbound lanes, slowing traffic on both sides. The collision was reported at 5:30 p.m. and cleared by 6:10 p.m., after both vehicles were towed away. St. George Police and St. George Fire responded to the scene.
This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Scene of a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive on April 14, 2021. St. George, Utah | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Scene of a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive on April 14, 2021. St. George, Utah | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Site of a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive on April 14, 2021. St. George, Utah | Photo via Google Maps | Click to enlarge
Scene of a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive on April 14, 2021. St. George, Utah | Photo by Megan Weber, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.