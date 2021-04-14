Crash that backed up morning traffic on Red Hills Parkway reportedly the result of illegal U-turn

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash that police say resulted from an illegal U-turn caused a morning traffic snarl Wednesday morning on Red Hills Parkway just after Bluff Street. The crash resulted in minor injuries for one of the drivers and a brief traffic headache in northern St. George.

The crash, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., blocked the left lane just after Snow Canyon Drive becomes Red Hills Parkway at Bluff, causing an approximate 10-car-length backup from Bluff on the eastbound side of Red Hills Parkway.

The crash involved a blue Mini Cooper and a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup, each with a single driver as the lone passengers.

St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said both vehicles were traveling east on Red Hills Parkway when the driver of the Silverado performed a U-turn, causing the Mini Cooper to crash into its side.

“This is not something we see often, but – and I’m not saying the driver here did this – but it’s just a reminder to look behind you and just check your mirrors,” Trombley said. “Incidents like this can be very violent.”

As backed-up motorists drove slowly by, they could see evidence of that violence. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles, and the horn of the Mini Cooper was still blaring, its front end smashed in.

The female driver of the Mini Cooper had bruises and lacerations to her forehead that were described by officers as minor injuries, but she was still transported to St. George Regional Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

St George Police and Fire also responded to the scene, cleaning the scene of debris and allowing for the towing of both vehicles.

There were no injuries to the male driver of the Silverado, but police did cite him with an illegal U-turn.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

