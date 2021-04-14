TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | April 16-18
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Gail Alger Fine Art | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Noodle Board Make & Take Class | Admission: $68 | Location: Twigs n’ Posies, 770 W. Industrial Road #19, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Tincture 101 Workshop | Admission: $50-$70 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Wingate Hotel, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Ghost Towns in Washington County | Admission: Free | Location: McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday and Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Actor’s Nightmare | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Center for the Arts, 255 S. University Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Freaky Friday | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Buddy Holly Gets a Date | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Fluidity Confined | Admission: Free | Location: College of Performing and Visual Arts at SUU website (virtual event).
Family
- Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight | Washington County Fair | Admission: $1-$5 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Power Kite Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Pizza & Paint | Admission: $25-$45 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 6 p.m. | Mule Deer Foundation Red Rocks Chapter Banquet | Admission: $35-$1,500 | Location: Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST | Grand Bazaar | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Color Country Rock Meet | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Rock & Bead Shop, 718 W. 400 North #1, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m. | Washington County Fair Salsa Contest | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
Music
- Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Annual Halversen String Festival | Admission: Free | Location: College of Performing and Visual Arts at SUU website (virtual event).
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Marie Osmond with the Southwest Symphony | Admission: Starting at $40 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ned LeDoux | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Jake Ryan Shepherd | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight MST | Jaripeo-Baile Norteño Fest | Admission: $40 | Location: Mesquite MX, 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Spring Fever Music Festival | Admission: $30-$55 | Location: Tech Ridge, 475 S. Donlee Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | The Little Things & Friends | Admission: $9 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Oak Ridge Boys | Admission: $30-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Retro Rising | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8:45-10 a.m. | SHE Sparks Business Walk-n-Talk | Admission: Free | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Speed Dating at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: $10 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Skyline Yoga at Desert Color | Admission: $15 | Location: Desert Color, Lagoon Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Washington County Fair Boxing | Admission: $10 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Spring Tour of St. George | Admission: $80-$110 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT | Mesquite Cornhole Fest | Admission: $5-$20 | Location: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 E. Old Mill Road, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | SGR Flex Series: Art Attack | Admission: $25-$150 | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Inversion & Arm Balance Workshop | Admission: $40 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Mountain Force 25 MMA | Admission: $30-$45 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.