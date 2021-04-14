TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | April 16-18

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Thursday and Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Actor’s Nightmare | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Center for the Arts, 255 S. University Blvd., St. George.

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Freaky Friday | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Buddy Holly Gets a Date | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Fluidity Confined | Admission: Free | Location: College of Performing and Visual Arts at SUU website (virtual event).

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.