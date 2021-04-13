Power outage planned for LaVerkin, Toquerville

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Residents in Toquerville and LaVerkin may encounter a power outage Tuesday evening due to a need for emergency repair.

Rocky Mountain Power will be conducting a planned power outage Tuesday night starting at 7 p.m. and estimated to run until 10 p.m., according to information provided by a Rocky Mountain Power media representative.

The power outage is expected to affect an estimate of 1603 customers during the time of emergency repair. The system needs to be de-energized for crews to safely complete work, the media representative said.

