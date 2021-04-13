New call-in show featuring Gov. Spencer Cox to air on St. George News Radio

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks at the Utah State Capitol. Jan. 8, 2021, Salt Lake City, Utah | Associated Press file photo by Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Broadcasters Association and St. George News Radio 93.1 FM and 1450 AM have announced a new way for listeners to engage with Utah’s governor.

“Direct Link: Live on-the-air with Governor Spencer Cox” is a new call-in radio program. Radio stations throughout the state will carry the program every other month starting this Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

“Direct Link with Governor Cox is a classic example of the important role local radio stations play,” Michele Zabriskie, president and CEO of the Utah Broadcasters Association, said in a press release. “Programs like this create a valued dialogue between local citizens and government leaders in real time.”

Southern Utahns can call 855-399-6800 toll-free and talk directly with Cox. They can ask him about any topic they wish.

“Callers will literally help dictate what specific issues are discussed,” Zabriskie said. “We know this new program will address a wide variety of topics — from highlighting statewide issues, to rural issues and concerns.

“With Governor Cox’s InUtah focus this is the perfect time to broadcast a state-wide resource like Direct Link.”

Direct Link marks the first time there has been a statewide radio program of this nature since Jon Huntsman was governor.

