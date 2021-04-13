Photo gallery: Washington County Fair kicks off with parade

ST. GEORGE — The 2021 Washington County Fair kicked off on Tuesday with a parade down 300 East and Telegraph Street in Washington City.
The parade featured nearly 30 minutes of decorative floats advertising local businesses, schools, pageant royalty and more. Before the parade, organizers chose a people’s choice float, best theme and a commissioner’s choice. Yogurtland, Miss Toquerville royalty and Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition were the respective winners.
The fair will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds through Saturday. Most events are free to attend, including a Rock Bottom Boys concert on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the fair’s website.
The 2021 Washington County Fair Grand Marshall and Hildale Mayor Donia Jessop rides rides down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The 2021 Washington County Fair's spotlight city float features the city of Hildale as it strolls down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition won Commissioner's Choice at the 2021 Washington County Fair in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
Kanton Vause rides a horse with the Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition in the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
A Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition float drives down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
A pair of horses pulls the Washington County Historical Society float in the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
Miss St. George Ainslee Hartshorn and 1st attendant Callie Rubio ride in a float in the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The Girl Scouts of Utah ride in a float in the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The 2021 Hurricane Peach Days Rodeo Queen Shalyce Jessop and 1st attendant Mary Rowley ride down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
Members of the Washington City Youth Council walk down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
A City of St. George float drives down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
A large Puppy Store float comes down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
Ivins 2021 Princess Abby Despain, 1st attendant Taija McDonald and 2nd attendant Ruby McDonald wave from a float in the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
An All Pro Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical float comes down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
Miss Shivwits Band of Paiutes Princess Emberleah Quistis Bushhead rides in a float in the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The Washington City Royalty float comes down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
A Staheli Family Farm float comes down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The Miss Toquerville float won Best Theme at the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The Yogurtland float won People's Choice at the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
The LaVerkin City Royalty float comes down 300 E St. in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
Lainee Leavitt waves from the Santa Clara City Royalty float at the 2021 Washington County Fair parade in Washington City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News
