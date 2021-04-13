Photo gallery: Washington County Fair kicks off with parade

ST. GEORGE — The 2021 Washington County Fair kicked off on Tuesday with a parade down 300 East and Telegraph Street in Washington City.

The parade featured nearly 30 minutes of decorative floats advertising local businesses, schools, pageant royalty and more. Before the parade, organizers chose a people’s choice float, best theme and a commissioner’s choice. Yogurtland, Miss Toquerville royalty and Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition were the respective winners.

The fair will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds through Saturday. Most events are free to attend, including a Rock Bottom Boys concert on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the fair’s website.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.