Photo gallery: Washington County Fair kicks off with parade

Written by Megan Webber
April 13, 2021

ST. GEORGE — The 2021 Washington County Fair kicked off on Tuesday with a parade down 300 East and Telegraph Street in Washington City.

The parade featured nearly 30 minutes of decorative floats advertising local businesses, schools, pageant royalty and more. Before the parade, organizers chose a people’s choice float, best theme and a commissioner’s choice. Yogurtland, Miss Toquerville royalty and Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition were the respective winners.

The fair will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds through Saturday. Most events are free to attend, including a Rock Bottom Boys concert on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the fair’s website.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Megan Webber joined St. George News in 2020 after relocating from Denver, Colorado. She graduated in May 2020 with a degree in journalism from Metropolitan State University of Denver. While in college, she interned at The Denver Post, KGNU in Boulder and WWOZ in New Orleans. For her work in print and radio, Megan won the 2019 John C. Ensslin scholarship through the Denver Press Club, an annual award given to a promising student journalist. She enjoys exploring the outdoors with her dog, choral music, watching hockey games and traveling to new places.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @meganrwebber@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!