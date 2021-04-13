Police: T-bone collision in Cedar City caused by driver who ran stop sign

CEDAR CITY — A driver who ran a stop sign in Cedar City on Tuesday morning caused a two-vehicle collision, police said.

The incident, which was reported at approximately 8:45 a.m., involved a white Lincoln MKX SUV and a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Cedar City Police officer Justin Bice said the Lincoln driver was traveling west on 400 North when she went through the stop sign and was struck by the pickup truck, which had been heading north on 800 West.

“She ran the stop sign and got T-boned by the other vehicle that did not have to yield,” Bice said at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Each vehicle had an adult female driver and a young child passenger. Gold Cross Ambulance personnel responded and checked the occupants before leaving without transporting anyone.

“There was a 4-year-old and what appears to be about a 2-year-old, and both of them are fine. They were both secured in their car seats.” Bice said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene, with airbags having deployed in both.

Traffic in the area was impacted for nearly an hour while the scene was cleared.

Bice said the driver of the Lincoln was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

