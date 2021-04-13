‘We partner with patients for the long-term’: Living life better with the help of Desert Pain

Stock image | Photo by Prostock-Studio/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Successfully treating chronic pain requires a multidisciplinary approach that takes into account more than just the physical aspects of wellness.

The compassionate and highly trained interventional pain management team at Desert Pain Specialists seeks to empower patients to take charge of their pain management journey by treating the whole person.

Katrina Poulsen, a certified family nurse practitioner at Desert Pain, said that chronic pain patients aren’t always well-represented in medicine due to the complexity of diagnosing and treating their conditions. However, each patient who visits Desert Pain is more than just a number or a name on a chart, and the services they receive go far beyond just treating symptoms.

“We see you, we hear you and we know the pain isn’t all in your mind,” Poulsen said. “We’ll stick with you until we find solutions. We partner with patients for the long-term.”

Back pain

If back pain is sidelining you from the activities you want to enjoy or hindering daily tasks you once took for granted, now is the time to seek comprehensive care. Poulsen said Desert Pain offers a broad spectrum of treatments and resources for managing back pain. Their team helps many patients avoid surgery while still enjoying a functional and fulfilling life.

Along with interventional pain treatment, Poulsen recommends patients undergo physical therapy and follow an exercise regimen. Exercise boosts the body’s natural ability to fight pain.

“Patients often don’t realize how much they can do on their own with guidance from us to improve their situation,” she said. “There’s so much we can do outside of just prescribing pills.”

Migraines

Millions of Americans suffering from chronic migraines know all too well how debilitating episodes can be. The best treatment for migraines is preventative, Poulsen said. Desert Pain works with patients to identify and avoid possible triggers and reduce the number of migraine days they have each month through diet, exercise and medication adjustments.

Migraines, like many other pain conditions, can also negatively impact a patient’s mental health. Pain affects their sleep, work, relationships and everyday quality of life. Desert Pain partners with an on-staff therapist who can help patients work through the emotional challenges of chronic pain.

“As chronic pain care providers, we recognize how profoundly pain affects so many areas outside of physical function,” she said. “Staying emotionally balanced can help you manage your pain.”

Chronic and widespread pain

Living with chronic pain stemming from illness, injury, aging or other causes can be a daily battle. At Desert Pain, patients aren’t just diagnosed and treated; they’re understood and supported throughout their pain management journey.

Poulsen said that in addition to using the latest technology at to help patients with their pain, they also encourage patients to support their own health through encouraging simple dietary changes like incorporating anti-inflammatory foods and moving toward a whole-food diet whenever possible. Medical cannabis resources are also available through specific providers.

“We’re lucky to be treating pain in this time because we have more tools in our toolbox than in the past,” she said.

Fibromyalgia

Often referred to as an “invisible” illness, fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by multiple symptoms, including widespread musculoskeletal pain. Research shows that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way the brain and spinal cord processes pain signals, Poulsen said, adding that the cause isn’t always clear. The specialists at Desert Pain are well-versed in treating fibromyalgia.

“We’re very familiar with it, whereas for others outside of our specialty, treating fibromyalgia may seem like a bit of a conundrum,” she added.

Poulsen said that while fibromyalgia usually requires medication, lifestyle changes also play a key role in successfully managing the disease. Proper sleep habits improve emotional tolerance of pain, along with the stresses of life in general.

Desert Pain has created a network of providers throughout the area to connect patients with experts who can further their healing, including surgeons, neurologists, nutritionists and behavioral health therapists.

Serving the Southern Utah community across seven locations, the board-certified physicians and advanced practice providers at Desert Pain strive to improve patient quality of life through innovative pain management solutions. They treat all types of acute and chronic pain, including back pain, neck pain, abdominal pain, sciatica, sports injuries, migraines and neuropathy.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Desert Pain Specialists | Telephone: 435-216-7000 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

| Website. Locations: St. George: 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301. Hurricane: 48 S. 2500 West, Suite 110. Cedar City: 1760 N. Main St. Beaver: 68 N. Main St. Panguitch: 200 N. 400 East. Kanab: 460 E. 300 South, Suite 4. Mesquite, Nevada: 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.