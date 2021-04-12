Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

April 12, 2021
The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources and partners announced a revolutionary method for decontaminating boats and removing quagga mussels, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of DWR, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11.

New 5-minute method introduced to decontaminate boats of pesky quagga mussels

ST. GEORGE — A group of agencies thinks they may have the solution to the ongoing problem of quagga mussels contaminating lakes locally and statewide.

Sex offender living in Ivins allegedly tries to lure young girl to ‘hang out’

Composite image with stock photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus and overlay of ICAC patch, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Virginia man convicted of a sexual crime involving a 13-year-old in Virginia is back in jail in Washington County after task force agents caught him allegedly trying to lure a young girl to “hang out” and his arrest followed shortly thereafter.

Police say St. George woman brandishing knife attacked 2 teens outside apartment complex

Stock photo.| Photo by Pornchai Soda/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was arrested Monday evening after a call to 911 reported she assaulted two teens and threatened them with a knife during what authorities say was an unprovoked attack near an apartment complex in St. George.

Washington County Republicans select new chair, vote to support Dixie name, censure Romney

Newly elected Washington County GOP chair Lesa Sandberg addresses the delegates at the 2021 Washington County Republican Organizing Convention held in St. George, Utah, April 10, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Republicans met for their annual organizing convention Saturday to elect a new party chair and consider two resolutions – one supporting the name of Dixie State University and the other censuring Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Kane County T-bone crash costs alleged impaired driver his life

Stock photo.| Photo by
Lumineux_Images/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a pick-up on Thursday in Kane County resulted in the death of an Arizona man.

