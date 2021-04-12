Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources and partners announced a revolutionary method for decontaminating boats and removing quagga mussels, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of DWR, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A group of agencies thinks they may have the solution to the ongoing problem of quagga mussels contaminating lakes locally and statewide.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A Virginia man convicted of a sexual crime involving a 13-year-old in Virginia is back in jail in Washington County after task force agents caught him allegedly trying to lure a young girl to “hang out” and his arrest followed shortly thereafter.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A woman was arrested Monday evening after a call to 911 reported she assaulted two teens and threatened them with a knife during what authorities say was an unprovoked attack near an apartment complex in St. George.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Republicans met for their annual organizing convention Saturday to elect a new party chair and consider two resolutions – one supporting the name of Dixie State University and the other censuring Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a pick-up on Thursday in Kane County resulted in the death of an Arizona man.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.