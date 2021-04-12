Don’t let dogs chase wildlife and other tips for keeping pets safe in the wild

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resource reminds recreators not to let dogs chase wildlife, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of DWR, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Utahns headed outdoors as a way to get exercise and avoid cabin fever; however, for those planning to take their dog on any hikes or camping trips this spring and summer, the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources advises: make sure your pet doesn’t chase or harass any wildlife.

Utah wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter, and by early spring, many animals are vulnerable and weak, according to a press release issued by the DWR. Dogs that are off leash while in nature may act on their instincts to chase deer and other big game animals they see. However, that is harmful for the deer because by the end of winter, they are usually in survival mode.

“If they get chased, it uses up energy they may need to survive,” Covy Jones, DWR big game coordinator, said. “These animals are already depleted, and they often can’t afford to waste energy. If you or a pet force them to move away from where they are trying to feed, it could be harmful.”

Deer and other big game animals typically move to lower elevations in search of feed during the snowy winter months, which often brings them closer to roads and other populated urban areas where people and pets may be.

National forests are some of the areas where people may encounter wildlife while recreating, Kevin Abel, Dixie National Forest public affairs officer, said in the release.

“While pets are allowed in all national forests, they must be kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet while in developed recreation areas (like campsites) and on established, interpretive trails,” he said. “Most of the other areas within national forests do not require dogs to be on a leash, but they must be under the owner’s control at all times.”

While there are many other areas throughout the state where dogs aren’t required to stay on a leash, pet owners should not let their dogs chase deer, elk, moose or other wild animals. It can be harmful not only for the wildlife, but also can be dangerous for the pet.

Jones said wildlife is often unpredictable and could possibly injure or kill a dog seen as threatening.

Dogs that are off leash can also disturb nesting ground birds and can chase, injure or kill small mammals, deer, elk or moose.

It is also in recreators’ best interest to not allow a pet to chase wildlife, because Utah law states that a person may kill or injure a dog that is “attacking, chasing or worrying any species of hoofed protected wildlife,” the release states.

Dave Whittekiend, forest supervisor for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said pets allowed to run at large are also at risk of getting hit by a vehicle or an encounter with a predator.

“If you care about your pets, it’s in their best interest to keep them secured while you are recreating outdoors.”

The following includes tips from Wild Aware Utah about keeping your dogs safe around wildlife:

Keep your dog’s vaccinations up to date.

Be aware that moose can be especially aggressive toward dogs.

Always supervise pets when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Avoid going near den sites and thick vegetation.

If you find an animal carcass, leave the area — it could be a kill that a cougar is guarding or will be returning to.

Make noise while hiking.

Do not allow dogs to play with or chase wildlife. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass wildlife.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.