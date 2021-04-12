Nov. 9, 1969 – April 6, 2021

Mary Joy Mendoza Bradshaw, 51, passed away on April 6, 2021, in Saint George, Utah. She was born on Nov. 9, 1969, in Limay, Bataan, Philippines, to Manuel Cortez Mendoza and Virginia Santos David. She later married Brent Bradshaw on Nov. 9, 2006, in the Manila Philippines Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mary Joy Bradshaw was a light that passed away too soon and will be remembered by all for her joyful and charitable personality. She passed away due to complications arising from her cancer that she had been battling cancer since 2014. Mary Joy immigrated to the US in 2008, following her marriage, to be with her husband Brent in 2010 She obtained a master’s degree in education so that she could teach here like she did in the Philippines. She taught psychology to students who, to this day still admire her, but she was never able to fulfill her dream of teaching here.

She obtained her US citizenship in 2014. She has touched and inspired a lot of people’s lives, many of whom are honored to call her their friend. She has helped support several of her fellow mission companions’ children to go on missions. She was always charitable toward others – even when she had very little to survive on herself, she always found a way to help others. She was also compassionate about music.

She was a choir director and choir member both in the Philippines and in her church here in the US. She also had plans to help her nieces and nephews to attend college and better themselves. In fact, one of her nieces was planning on going to nursing school in the Philippines. Mary Joy also had plans of serving a mission with her husband, hopefully, to the Philippines.

She is survived by her husband, Brent Bradshaw, of Saint George; her mother, Virginia Santos David, of Saint George; her sisters, Mary Rose Mendoza (Danilo R. Santos) and Mary Ann Mendoza (Johnbert H. Lescano); her nephews, Ross Daniel M. Santos, and Aaron Lescano; and her nieces, Ma. Rosario M. Santos and Juliane Anne M. Lescano

The Funeral Service is on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street St. George, Utah. The first viewing is on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Mortuary from 5 – 7 p.m. with a second viewing on Saturday, prior to the service from 8 – 8:45 a.m. Interment is in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/51762

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to; Virginia Mendoza 2930 E 450 N #F55 Saint George, Utah, 84790

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Mary Joy’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.