2 girls hospitalized following hit-and-run; Hurricane Police seek information

Written by David Dudley
April 12, 2021

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane City Police Department is seeking information to identify the driver in a hit-and-run after two girls were hit while crossing 1150 West State Street on Saturday night.

A satellite view of the scene of the accident scene | Courtesy of Google Maps, for St. George News

According to a press release issued by the Hurricane City Police Department on Monday, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a silver or gold passenger car that had run a red light and struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk. The vehicle then reportedly left the scene and continued west on state Route 9. The pedestrians, both 15-year-old girls from Hurricane, were transported to the St. George Regional Hospital for treatment, the release states.

In addition to the Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Ashlee Lund, aunt to one of the girls, said in an email to St. George News that both girls were “severely injured.”

“These two girls are extremely lucky to be alive,” she said. “The driver still has not been located. With witnesses, and a description of the car, someone must know something… that could lead to an arrest. That terrible person needs to be held responsible!”

Police said that the vehicle may be a silver or gold Toyota with South Dakota plates and encourage anyone with information to call: 435-627-4999.

