Paraglider crash near Virgin River Gorge prompts multi-agency response

LITTLEFIELD — Multiple agencies responded to reports a paraglider crashed in the Paiute Wilderness Area in Littlefield, Arizona, after the glider’s pilot dialed 911 Sunday just after noon.

Though the crash occurred in Mohave County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, Washington County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue sent a team, including the high angle ropes team, to assist.

Responders said that the glider had crashed in “technical” terrain, which required teams to hike into the Bureau of Land Management land just off of the Arizona Strip corridor of I-15 South, near the Virgin River.

Intermountain Life Flight, as well as Arizona Department of Public Safety rangers out of Flagstaff, Arizona, sent helicopters to assist with the rescue. After rangers carried the injured man from the crash site, Life Flight transported him to St. George Regional Hospital.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Mohave County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue were also on scene.

This is a developing story, which is based upon information provided by law enforcement, and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.