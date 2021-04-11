Recently released parolee indicted in federal court on weapons charge

Stock image | Photo by Pierre Desrosiers/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man has been indicted in federal court on a weapons charge following a traffic stop for speeding near Tabernacle in March that ended with numerous felony and misdemeanor charges filed against him.

Conrad Devin Lance, 37, was indicted on a single felony charge of possession of a firearm that was filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Winward on March 31. The case involves a Hawes .22 caliber handgun.

The indictment was filed following an arrest on March 4 when an officer noticed a gray Dodge pickup heading north on Bluff Street at a high rate of speed shortly after 3:15 a.m. As the officer was closing in on the truck, the driver turned left onto Tabernacle.

The pickup continued east on Tabernacle and drove through stop signs without slowing down, the officer noted, and the truck was stopped on East 100 South according to charging documents filed in 5th District Court.

The officer approached and observed the driver, later identified as Lance, making furtive movements and acting “fidgety” while speaking to police. A woman in the passenger’s seat asked if she could exit the vehicle and was crying and appeared to be very frightened.

Emergency dispatch advised the officer that Lance had an outstanding warrant and he was asked to exit the truck and he remained with a Dixie State Police Officer while the girl was questioned by police.

The girl told officers that she and Lance were returning from Mesquite and as he was speeding up Bluff she asked the suspect to drop her, and reported the suspect became very upset and alleged he had struck her in the mouth with the back of his hand, evidenced, the officer noted, by the swelling to her lips.

The passenger was put in touch with a victim’s advocate while the suspect refused to answer any questions without an attorney present.

He then failed a field sobriety test, according to police, and was taken into custody for being impaired. Officers also learned that Lance was alcohol restricted, was required to have an interlock device, which was not in the vehicle, and that he was driving on a revoked license.

During a search of his person during the arrest, officers located a plastic bag in the front pocket of his shorts that contained suspected heroin and inside of the truck authorities’ recovered what appeared to be anabolic steroids and a narcotic for pain.

Inside a backpack, the officers found two syringes and a handgun, which the suspect was prohibited from having following a 2016 dangerous weapon conviction. Officers were also advised the suspect had three active warrants for his arrest.

Later, the suspect told authorities he was recently released from prison and had only been out for a few months.

According to court records, Lance was sentenced in 2016 to serve up to five years in Utah State Prison on a drug and weapons case after agents found him hiding under the bed in a family member’s home in February that same year. Eight months later, he was sent to prison.

Following the traffic stop in March, the suspect was transported to jail in Washington County and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and felony DUI. He also faced multiple misdemeanor charges and traffic infractions.

Three weeks later, the suspect was indicted in federal court on the weapons charge and the state case was dismissed on Thursday.

Ed. Note: A new Utah law generally prohibits the release of arrest booking photos until after a conviction is obtained.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

