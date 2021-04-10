Kane County T-bone crash costs alleged impaired driver his life

Stock photo.| Photo by Lumineux_Images/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a pick-up on Thursday in Kane County resulted in the death of an Arizona man.

The Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement that the crash took place at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 89 near milepost 25, about 39 miles east of Kanab. Deputies said the driver of the passenger car, 30-year-old Joshua Ashley, was impaired by alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford F-350 with two passengers and a Honda driven by Ashley as the sole passenger were going in opposite directions on U.S. 89. They said the Honda, traveling southbound, lost control in a bend and crossed the center line, impacting the pick-up in a T-bone fashion.

Deputies did not say if Ashley was declared dead at the scene. The two occupants of the F-350 were transported by ambulance to Kane County Hospital but released shortly after with minor injuries.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

