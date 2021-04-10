‘We want to make a deal’: Stephen Wade Auto Center makes selling your car as simple as 1-2-3

Aerial photo of Stephen Wade Auto Center complex, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Stephen Wade Auto Center, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re ready for a new ride or just want to downsize your garage, consider selling your car to the Stephen Wade family of dealerships for a competitive price.

Stephen Wade Auto Center is seeking to expand their used car inventory and is willing to cut a check for your vehicle – any make, any model, any year – with no obligation to purchase.

“We make it really easy for people to sell us their vehicle at a fair market value price,” said Herb Anderson, marketing director for Stephen Wade Auto Center. “It’s in our best interest to give you the best offer possible. We want to make a deal.”

Time is money. Rather than listing your car and waiting days or even weeks for someone to show interest and then dealing with the hassle of haggling and securing payment, selling to Stephen Wade Auto Center is a simple three-step process: Get a free valuation, bring your vehicle for an appraisal, and receive a check.

Get a free valuation

Start by plugging your car’s information into the online valuation tool. Stephen Wade Auto Center has partnered with Carfax, Kelley Blue Book and KSL Cars, trusted resources in the industry, to provide independent and fair market prices and validate all estimates.

“It completely removes the dealer from the process,” Anderson said. “We have nothing to do with that number.”

In most cases, he said, the valuation amount is a guaranteed check that sellers can take to the dealership and redeem as long as the car’s description matches the information provided. Be honest about the condition of your vehicle and disclose any accidents, repairs or problems.

Come in for an appraisal

Next, bring your vehicle in for appraisal at any Stephen Wade dealership in St. George. The appraisal team will thoroughly inspect and test-drive the car before making an offer. To help you get the most for your ride, Anderson recommends saving all service records, even for minor fixes and routine maintenance.

However, don’t worry about spending money to fix dents, dings and scratches. Anderson said these minor flaws don’t negatively impact a car’s appraisal value as much as some customers think they do. Just get it washed and tidy it up.

“Also, bring any factory equipment you have,” he said. “If you had custom rims and tires put on and you saved the originals, bring those. Anything that came with the car that you never used, bring that.”

Receive a check

Before selling, make sure you have all the required documents in order. Anderson said that certain issues will delay payment, including a lien on the title or an out-of-state registration.

“But in most cases, we can cut a check the same day,” he said.

Then you can get on with whatever else you need to do, whether that’s hitching a ride home or buying a new or used car from the Stephen Wade family of dealerships.

Offering the largest selection of vehicles in Southern Utah, Stephen Wade Auto Center features 13 brands with makes and models to fit every lifestyle all conveniently located on the same block. Over the past 27 years, customers have come to expect quality local sales personnel, service technicians and mechanics and parts specialists to assist with all their vehicle needs.

Choose to shop online and finish the paperwork at the dealership, do it all in person, or browse and buy entirely from the comfort of home. Whatever your preference, expect a hassle-free, low-pressure sales experience.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Stephen Wade Auto Center | Address: 150 W. Hilton Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-7605 | Website.

