Vasion launches new software-as-a-service platform to help businesses expedite digitalization

ST. GEORGE — Vasion, formerly PrinterLogic, recently announced the release of Vasion ST, a complete Software-as-a-Service digital transformation platform that integrates the tools businesses need to digitize content and automate business processes by combining capture, workflow, e-signature and storage.

According to a press release issued by Vasion, the need for digital transformation has been accelerated by COVID-19, and Vasion ST helps companies of all sizes and industries digitally transform to drive greater compliance, accountability and scalability for their business.

Vasion ST builds upon the company’s expertise in eliminating print servers and delivering a serverless printing infrastructure. According to the company, elimination of physical infrastructure is a critical first step in any digital transformation journey.

“A business owner needs to be able to automate business processes without database admins, developers, or costly professional services,” Ryan Wedig, Vasion CEO, said in the press release. “Immediately after acquiring MaxxVault two and a half years ago, we got to work on advancing the platform to a true Software-as-a-Service offering that would allow business process owners to create no-code business process automation with a single day of training.”

According to Gartner, 87% percent of senior business leaders say digitalization is a company priority, yet only 40% of organizations have brought digital initiatives to scale. Additionally, Gartner found that COVID-19 has sped up digital transformation plans by six years.

Vasion ST integrates key digital transformation tools that differentiate it from others on the market with the following products:

Capture digitizes content through mobile, scan, e-forms, and app integration.

Workflow automates processes faster with no-code business process automation.

E-Signature facilitates the process for secure and compliant agreements.

Integrated Storage drives compliance with secure access and management of content across storage platforms.

“As we built Vasion ST, we listened to our customers and discovered that their biggest pain points came down to their need for greater compliance, accountability, and scalability in their business. Vasion ST was created to be an end-to-end platform for digital transformation that eliminates all the manual steps involved in business processes” Wedig said.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth and I’m confident that we’ll be a leading digital transformation platform for business process and content by 2022,” he added. “No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, we’ve got your back, and Vasion offers the technology to help make that journey a smooth process.”

To learn more about Vasion ST or to schedule a product demo, visit Vasion’s website.

